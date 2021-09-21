PAHO directing council begins today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The 59th Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which for the second consecutive year will be held virtually, is taking place from today until the 24th with the challenge of proposing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the main health problems facing the Americas in this context.



Ministers of Health and other high-level authorities from the countries and territories of the region are participating in the meeting, and the program announced includes the presentation of the

July 2020 - July 2021 annual management report, which focuses on the cooperation provided by the organization to help countries respond to the pandemic.



Meanwhile, an update on the status of COVID-19 will be provided on Wednesday afternoon.



Discussions will also focus on different resolutions, policies and roadmaps aimed at increasing the production capacity of essential medicines and health technologies in the region, revitalizing immunization as a public good, digitally transforming the health sector, establishing resilient health systems and post-pandemic recovery, among others.



At the same time, there will be other events related to technology transfer in the production of vaccines and the comprehensive response to the prolongation of the crisis unleashed by the pandemic and the link between health and the economy.



The PAHO Award for Management and Leadership in Health Services 2021 will also be presented during the week.