Third dose of vaccine administered as part of clinical trial Soberana Centro





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The third and last dose of the vaccine used in the clinical trial Soberana Centro will be given as of today to volunteers in the province of Cienfuegos.



More than 1,160 subjects joined the study, intended to test the vaccine Soberana 01’s immune response against the two doses of Soberana 02, spiked with Soberana Plus.



Approved in July by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices, the study will be conducted for 28 days.



No serious adverse reactions were reported after the first inoculation, the most common being a mild pain in the injection area, which proves the safety of Cuban immunogens, according to Meiby de la Caridad Rodríguez González, director of Clinical Research at the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), in statements to ACN.

Soberana 01, together with Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus—both declared as vaccines in August—were made by IFV scientists involved in the clinical development of several candidates designed to tackle the new SARS CoV-2 strains currently in circulation.