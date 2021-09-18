Cuba supports international project against zoonotic diseases





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Cuba confirmed its willingness to host the project called Integrated Measures against Zoonotic Diseases, suffered by animals and whose pathogens can be transmitted directly or indirectly to humans.



The decision in this sense was reiterated by Cuban diplomat Marlen Redondo Falcon, while speaking at one of the sessions of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, Austria, reported the Nuclear Communicators Network (RECNUC), which reported the statements of the official.



She also expressed her country's interest in participating in technical cooperation projects, in spite of the harassment of the economic, financial and commercial blockade by the US government, which has caused so much damage to the national family for nearly 60 years.



The IAEA is fostering the idea of setting up a world network to help national laboratories in the surveillance, early detection and control of such ailments, which Redondo Falcon assured would have positive effects, especially for developing nations.



The Cuban diplomat, third secretary of the Cuban embassy to Austria and to international organizations, expressed her gratitude for the assistance provided by the IAEA to 128 nations during the Covid-19 pandemic, with which Cuba improved its capabilities for the diagnosis of the disease.