Cuba reports 8,291 new cases of COVID 19 and 75 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 53,918 samples to detect COVID 19, resulting in 8,291 positive results. The country accumulates 8, 889,419 samples taken and 784,416 positive.



At the end of September 16, 94,825 patients were admitted, 52,717 suspected, 3,033 under surveillance and 39,075 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 8,246 were contacts of confirmed cases; 31 with source of infection abroad and 14 with no source of infection determined. There were 7,935 discharges, 738,608 patients recovered (94.2%) and 75 died. There are 464 confirmed patients in ICUs, 145 of whom are critical and 319 severe.



Of the 8291 positive cases, 6.5% (538) were asymptomatic, totaling 123,562, which represents 15.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (2122); 20 to 39 (1939), 40 to 59 years (2495), 60 and over (1735).