Cuba has Administered Nearly 17 Million COVID-19 Doses





Havana, Sept 16 (ACN) Up to September 14, Cuba had administered 16 million 943 thousand 296 doses of homegrown vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, according to the Cuban Health Ministry.



Seven million 283 thousand 961 citizens have received at least one dose, while five million 261 thousand 197 have got two shots.



The number of citizens who have completed the three doses has increased to four million 386 thousand 783.

