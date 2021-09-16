COVID-19 in Cuba: 7,437 new cases and 74 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Cuba reported today 7,437 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths, and 7,806 medical discharges, for a total of 723,81 recovered patients (94.1% of the infected).



Of the 768,497 Cubans diagnosed with the virus since March 2020, 38,836 remain hospitalized, with 38,374 of them in stable clinical evolution, 132 in critical condition, and 330 in serious condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



So far the death toll amounts to 6,523—a 0.84% mortality rate compared to the world’s 2.06% and the Americas’ 2.47%.



At the close of yesterday, September 14, 96,093 patients had been admitted, 53,967 were suspected, 3,290 were under surveillance and 38,836 were confirmed cases.



A total of 51,130 samples were taken during the day, and 7,437 tested positive. Cuba has taken 8,779,431 samples, and 768,497 of them have been confirmed as positive.



Of the 7,437 positive cases, 2.6% (195) were asymptomatic, making a total of 122,666 cases (16.0% of those confirmed to date).