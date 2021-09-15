Cuban Health Minister reviews health situation in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban Minister of Public Health, discussed on Tuesday the epidemiological situation in the municipality of Banes, the second with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province of Holguin in recent days.



During his visit, he pointed out strategies to face the virus by engaging community groups, organizing daily screenings and implementing swift actions and stressed that tackling the virus and reducing its death toll are two key goals contingent on the improvement of prevention and communication for the timely provision of care to the infected.



The Health Minister also underlined the importance of vaccination in a region where 94% of the people have already received the first dose of Abdala, which would considerably reduce the risks of complications and death in a municipality where more than 430 residents have tested positive and 12 have died in the last few days.



Portal Miranda also highlighted that it is important to improve the organization of hospitals and isolation centers to make sure that discipline and control prevail and the patients feel protected.



The Minister toured several local isolation and other facilities for patients with acute respiratory infections and the provincial University of Medical Sciences, where he met with students involved in the project A Holguín ponle corazón (Pour your heart on Holguín) and praised the work of the health staff devoted to the fight against COVID-19.