Over seven million Cubans have received at least one dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) By the end of September 12, 7,031,689 Cubans had received at least one dose of one of the national vaccines against COVID-19: Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



Of these, 5,181,635 people have already received the second dose and 4,304,691 have received the third one, according to the Ministry of Public Health.



As a single dose of the Soberana Plus vaccine, 11,355 have been administered.



To date, 16, 529,370 doses have been administered in the country; as part of the mass vaccination, 6,392,175; 9,535,439 for the health intervention; 452,392 for the intervention study; and 149,364 for the clinical trials.