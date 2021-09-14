Cuba has administered close to 16. 5 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) At the end of September 11, 16, 438,294 doses of the national vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala had been administered in Cuba, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



To date, 6, 966,314 people have received at least one dose, and of these, 5,173,996 citizens have already received a second one.



With a third dose, the figure rises to 4,286,629 people and as a single dose of the Soberana Plus vaccine, 11,355 doses.



As part of the massive vaccination in the country (since last July 29), 6,301,244 doses have been administered; linked to the health intervention (May 2021), 9,535,294; to the intervention study (March 2021), 452,392; and to the clinical trials (March 2021), 149,364.



The MINSAP report recalls that last July 9, the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED by its Spanish acronym) granted the Authorization for Emergency Use to the Cuban vaccine Abdala 50, whose holder is the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



The report also states that on August 20, CECMED decided to grant the use of mergence to the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute.



The granting of this permit was carried out, in all three cases, in accordance with and in observance of the regulations and provisions in force, once it was confirmed that the requirements and parameters demanded in terms of quality, safety and efficacy for this type of procedure were met, the report concluded.