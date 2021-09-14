Cuba reported 8,342 new cases of COVID 19, 7,906 discharges and 74 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 53,586 samples for the detection of COVID 19, resulting in 8,342 positive tests. The country accumulates 8, 678,523 samples taken and 753,544 positive.



At the end of September 12, 101,173 patients were admitted, 57,410 suspected, 4,153 under surveillance and 39,610 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 8,315 were contacts of confirmed cases; 5 with source of infection abroad and 22 with no source of infection determined. There have been 7,906 discharges, 707,504 patients have recovered (93.9%) and 74 people died. The number of confirmed patients treated in ICUs was 448, of whom 135 were critical and 313 serious.



Of the 8342 positive cases, 4.5% (379) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 122,165, representing 16.2% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (2030); 20 to 39 (2059), 40 to 59 (2425), 60 and over (1828).