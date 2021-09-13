Cuba Advances Child Vaccination against COVID-19





Havana, Sept 10 (ACN) The head of the Cuban Immunization Program, Lena Lopez announced the completion of the administration of a first dose of the locally developed COVID-19 vaccines to a first group of students including high school 12 graders and others in the final stages of technical-professional education and pedagogy.



According to the timeline for the vaccination of the pediatric population here, the immunization of children of all ages kicked off in the south-central province of Cienfuegos September 5, similar process opened on September 8 on the Isle of Youth, south of western Cuba.



Meanwhile, the specialist announced the opening on Friday of the vaccination of children between 11 and 18 years of age in eight Cuban provinces including the capital Havana. kids between 2 and 10 years will start vaccination in mid September in all provinces.



Cuba counts on large experience about vaccination campaigns--launching two of them every year--, however the COVID-19 campaign is challenging and the largest one, said the specialist who conveyed parents and tutors of all children a message of confidence by noting that no serious side effects have been observed during the vaccination of the minors.



Health authorities expect that all Cuban children will have received at least one dose of the Cuban vaccines by late September.