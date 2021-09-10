Health Minister: “Changing the epidemiological scenario in western Cuba calls for joint efforts and widespread awareness”





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Following a visit to Pinar del Rio, the province with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said that changing the epidemiological situation requires everybody’s engagement and awareness.

In the last 15 days, over 15,600 people have tested positive in this province, for an incidence rate of more than 2,600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in Cuba today.



“We have come to this province again to assess the measures taken to tackle the epidemic and to discuss new possible ones to support the health services in their fight against the disease,” he said.



Portal Miranda pointed out that the commitment of the local health professionals to this effort is plain to see, even in the midst of the worst scenario since the onset of the virus in Cuba, marked by alarming figures that call for profound reflection.



He also remarked that the measures in place should have a significant impact on the reduction of transmission as the large-scale vaccination program continues across the country.



“More than 200 health professionals (105 doctors and 107 nurses) have come to the province of Pinar del Río to lend a hand,” Portal Miranda added. “Many of them had just returned from other countries, but they immediately joined the fight against the coronavirus in the westernmost Cuban province. Moreover, several institutions were assigned additional medical supplies, including lung ventilation equipment.”



He called the local population to observe the health measures to prevent infection and overcome the present difficulties. "In the face of this dangerous virus, staying healthy is still the best strategy," he concluded.