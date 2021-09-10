Administration of vaccine Abdala continues in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Holguin, Cuba's third most populated province with more than one million inhabitants, continues the immunization campaign with the vaccine Abdala—100% effective to prevent COVID-19-related complications and death—with three doses already administered to more than 152,000 people.



In July, people over 19 years of age in the provincial capital, the worst hit by the disease, were included in the program, giving priority to the elderly, pregnant women, nursing mothers, nephrology patients, transplant recipients and nickel workers.

So far, over 812,000 doses of Abdala have been administered across the province.



Galina Garcerán, rector of the University of Medical Sciences and head of immunization in the province, told ACN that the program also includes children aged two and older, as well as students in the final grades of their schools. More than 5,000 of the latter have already received the first dose of the Cuban immunogen.



Developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Abdala was the first vaccine in Latin America to be authorized for emergency use by the Cuban regulatory authority.