Cuba Reports Eight Thousand 317 New COVID-19 Cases with 86 Deaths





Havana, Sept 8 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry reported 8 thousand 317 new COVID-19 cases and 86 death on Wednesday, along with 6 thousand 637 recovered patients.



Out of the total of 712 thousand 992 patients diagnosed with the virus since March 2020 in Cuba, some 39 thousand 629 are hospitalized, with 134 in critical conditions.



In all Cuba accumulates 5 thousand 917 deaths and 667 thousand 339 recovered patients, some 93.6 percent of all the sick, according to the daily report by the Cuban Health Ministry.