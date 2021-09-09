Cuban Doctor Joins UNESCO Bioethics Network





Santiago de Cuba, Sept 7 (ACN) Cuban doctor Ricardo Hodelin, from the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, joined the UNESCO Bioethics Network this week becoming the fifth Cuban physician to have received such acknowledgement.



Doctor Hodelin, who holds a PhD in Sciences since 2021, said he was happy after hearing the news, which comes amidst many grievances due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cuba and the world.



Being part of the UNESCO network will favor the spread of the research results and achievements of the Cuban health system in the distribution of resources, a crucial issue in the context of the pandemic, said the doctor.



Hodelin graduated from the medical school of Santiago de Cuba in 1987; he decided to become a neurosurgeon, a specialty he concluded in 1991 in Havana; twelve years later he got the 2nd Degree in Neurosurgery.



The UNESCO Bioethics Network was set up on 2 May 2003, in Mexico; it encourages political action to favor changes in the promotion of life, equality and solidarity among the nations to safeguard their population and nature.