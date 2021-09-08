Cuba to request authorization for emergency use of Soberana Plus for convalescents





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) We already have the necessary elements to request in the next few hours the authorization for emergency use of the anti-COVID-19 Soberana Plus immunogen for the population convalescing from that disease, said Yuri Valdes Balbin, deputy director of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV).



PhD in Sciences pointed out in the informative program Mesa Redonda that the results of the clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of this formulation, declared as a vaccine in the heterologous scheme with two doses of Soberana 02.



Currently, there is no mass vaccination of those recovered from the coronavirus and with this authorization we will be able to do it during this month, he added.



The executive also mentioned that Plus' achievements are complemented by the studies carried out jointly with the Amadeo di Savoia hospital in Turin, Italy, where the response of Cuban convalescents to different variants of the virus was analyzed.



For that research, they used serums from individuals who got sick before the presence of the Delta in the country, and it was shown that they have practically no neutralization against that variant, but a remarkable increase of that viral neutralization was observed after receiving a dose of Soberana Plus.



Valdes Balbin explained that the authorization for the emergency use of Plus in convalescents will initially be only for adults and that the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices is analyzing how the process will be carried out to also include the pediatric population.