Clinical Trials Support Massive COVID-19 Child Vaccination





Havana, Sept 6 (ACN) A report by the Cuban Finlay Vaccines Institute on Monday revealed that the results of clinical trials with the Cuban vaccines in children fully support the implementation of a national children vaccination campaign.



The administration of two doses of the vaccine Soberana 02 and one of the booster Soberana Plus to 350 volunteers proved full tolerance by kids between 3 and 18 years of age.



According to the website of the institute no serious collateral effects were reported, while the immune response was higher than 50 percent 14 days after the administration of the second dose.



Following the positive results of the trials, the Cuban regulatory authority (CECMED), on September 3, gave green light to the emergency use of the vaccine combination for children between 2 and 18 years of age.



Vaccination kicked off September 5 in the south central province of Cienfuegos, which will extend to the rest of the country as planned by the Health Ministry.