Cuban Students Say Back to School Better Protected





Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Sept 3 (ACN) Cuban students of Technical and Professional Education, Pedagogy and High School in this central province say they will return to school under better protection against COVID-19 after getting immunized against the virus.



Cuban students in those education segments are already getting their first shots of the locally developed COVID-19 vaccines, which will include over 3 thousand children in Sancti Spiritus province alone.



Fourth year Pedagogy student Yanira Gomez expressed her satisfaction to have received the first dose of the Cuban vaccine Abdala. Once we get immunized we’ll be in condition to reopen the school year and do our teaching practice in our classrooms, she said.



Meanwhile, high school student Claudia Toro thanked Cuban scientists and health workers for providing local vaccines against the coronavirus, which prevent the people from going into serious conditions or die.



And Leonet Brians, who studies computer sciences, said that he took his first shot of the vaccine today and that he is happy to know that once he gets immunized with three doses he will be able to graduate and start his professional life.