Visiting Italian Activists Bring Donation to Cuban Healthcare Centers





Havana, Aug 30 (ACN) A delegation of Italian activists who came here accompanying a donation of medical items to the island will hand over by themselves part of that shipment to local healthcare centers in the provinces of Havana, Ciego de Avila and Santiago de Cuba.



According to the Cuban Friendship Institute the Italian friends have carried out exchanges with public health representatives, government officials, doctors and other workers at the hospitals where they are taking the donated items.



The delegation is scheduled to visit the Santiago de Cuba Santa Ifigenia cemetery which treasures the mortal remains of Revolution leader Fidel Castro, National Hero Jose Marty and other outstanding Cuban patriots.



During a meeting with Cuban university students, the head of the Latin America and the Caribbean of the Italian General Labor Confederation’s Foreign Affairs Department, Sergio Bassoli, said that the only tool to build a better world is solidarity among the human beings.



On August 26, a flight from Italy brought 200 cubic meters of medications, medical equipment and items to face the COVID-19 pandemic. The cargo calculated at over 1,5 million dollars joined other donations that reached Cuba coming from other parts of the world.