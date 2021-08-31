Cuba has already exceeded 13. 5 million doses administered for anticovid-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) At the end of August 28, Cuba has accumulated 13, 593,168 doses administered of Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, the Ministry of Public Health reported.



To date, 5, 449,449,480 people have received at least one dose, of whom 4,590,325 citizens have already received the second dose and 3,553,363 have received the third one.



As part of the mass vaccination, 3,500,045 doses have been administered; during the health intervention, 9,492,194; for the Intervention study, 451,565; and related to clinical trials, 149,364.