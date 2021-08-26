Friends of Cuba in Japan Ship Humanitarian Aid to the Island





Havana, Aug 25 (ACN) Friends of Cuba in Japan raised funds to purchase over 167 thousand syringes, which will soon be shipped to the island.



The fund-raising campaign was coordinated with the Global Health Partners NGO, which has already sent some three million syringes to Cuba with the contribution of persons and institutions in the USA and other countries.



Global Health Partners vice-president Bob Schwatz sent the Japanese donors a letter describing their gesture as generous and in reciprocity to Cuba’s internationalism.



The donation joins other similar gestures by Japanese friends and Cubans residing in the Asian nation, whose donations are bound to arrive in Cuba soon, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.