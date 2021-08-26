Cuba Reports Top Record Number of Active COVID-19 Cases





Havana, Aug 25 (ACN) Cuba reported a total 50 thousand 930 COVID-19 active cases, the highest figure since the coronavirus appeared on the island on March 2020.



The high figure is in tune with the increasing number of confirmed daily cases, said National Epidemiology Director Doctor Francisco Duran, who noted that after the analysis on August 24 of 50 thousand 543 samples, a total of 8 thousand 637 persons tested positive to SARS-CoV-2.



The expert alerted that over 8 thousand new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed daily over the past 15 days, which proves the complexity of the current virus’ spread in Cuba.



The island now accumulates a total of 611 thousand 163 COVID-19 cases since the epidemic appeared here. Some 555 thousand 370 patients have recovered while four thousand 806 lives have been claimed by the disease.