All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
24
August Tuesday

Cuban Medical Specialists Reinforce COVID-19 in Highly Affected Province



Cienfuegos, Aug 23 (ACN) A brigade from the Henry Reeve Cuban medical contingent, specialized in big epidemics and disasters arrived in the south-central province of Cienfuegos to help fight a strong spread of coronavirus, which has triggered the prevalence rate and number of cases of COVID-19 in that territory.

Nine doctors and eleven nurses who recently came back from Venezuela traveled to Cienfuegos without not even meeting their relatives upon their arrival here in a gesture of altruism and commitment to life, which characterizes Cuban medical workers, according to the webpage of the local radio station “Ciudad del Mar.”

The specialists will immediately join the complex system of assistance of patients in critical conditions, said doctor Yagen Pomares, director of the provincial hospital, which is receiving some 500 patients each day.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News