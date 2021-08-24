Cuban Medical Specialists Reinforce COVID-19 in Highly Affected Province





Cienfuegos, Aug 23 (ACN) A brigade from the Henry Reeve Cuban medical contingent, specialized in big epidemics and disasters arrived in the south-central province of Cienfuegos to help fight a strong spread of coronavirus, which has triggered the prevalence rate and number of cases of COVID-19 in that territory.



Nine doctors and eleven nurses who recently came back from Venezuela traveled to Cienfuegos without not even meeting their relatives upon their arrival here in a gesture of altruism and commitment to life, which characterizes Cuban medical workers, according to the webpage of the local radio station “Ciudad del Mar.”



The specialists will immediately join the complex system of assistance of patients in critical conditions, said doctor Yagen Pomares, director of the provincial hospital, which is receiving some 500 patients each day.

