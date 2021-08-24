Soberana Centro still on trial in central Cuba with second dose





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Soberana Centro clinical trial continues as of today in some municipalities of the province of Cienfuegos with the administration of the second dose to the subjects involved.



More than 1,160 volunteers, chosen at random, are taking part in the study, intended to compare the immune responses of Soberana 01 and 02.



Approved in July by the Center for State Control of Drugs, Equipment and Medical Devices, the research has a vaccination schedule with an interval of 28 days. The first dose, given on the historic date of July 26, National Rebellion Day, showed no serious or unexpected reactions, with the most common symptom being a mild pain in the puncture area, a sign of the immunogen's safety, according to Meiby de la Caridad Rodríguez González, director of Clinical Research at the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV).



Soberanas 01, 02 and Plus, the latter two declared vaccines last week, were produced by the IFV. The ongoing study is part of a strategy of development of several candidates designed to tackle the circulation of new variants of the SARS CoV-2 virus.