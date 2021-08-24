Over 12.5 million COVID doses have been administered in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) At the end of August 21, 12, 506,728 doses of Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered in the country.



To date, 4,951,522 people have received at least one dose, of which 4,427,210 have already received the second dose and 3,127,996 have received the third one.



As part of the mass vaccination, which began on July 29, 2021, 2, 467,088 doses have been administered.



Related to the health intervention, the figure amounts to 9, and 439,778 doses; to the intervention study, 450,498 doses; and to clinical trials, 149,364 doses.