Cuban health workers keep helping earthquake victims in Haiti despite difficult conditions,





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Luis Orlando Olivero Serrano, coordinator of the Cuban medical brigade in Haiti, informed the press about the complex conditions in which they are working to assist the victims of the earthquake in the south of that country.



“All of our 253 aid workers are fine, and most of them are in the regions not affected by the earthquake. The southern department of Nippes was the hardest hit in terms of both infrastructure and people’s health,” he said. “From the very outset, Cuban doctors have been busy and working at full capacity, especially on the care of polytrauma, open wounds, fractures, skull traumas, crushing, friction burns and other pathologies related to the event.”



He also assured that the Cubans are in high spirits and taking good care of themselves, including those deployed in the south. They will be in the front line of the fight for the health of the Haitian people, trying to mitigate the damage in the shortest possible time.



He commented that he will keep the Cuban people up to date on their activity, and pointed out that they received a telephone call from President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who wanted to know how the aid workers were and what they were doing during these difficult days, a gesture that Olivero Serrano described as a shot of optimism in the arm.



He finished by sending his greetings to all his colleagues in Cuba who are fighting tirelessly against COVID-19 and also deserve all of our respect and recognition.