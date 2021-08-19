All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in Children with Promising Results



Havana, Aug 18 (ACN) The general director of the Cuban Finlay Vaccine Institute Vicente Verez Bencomo said that preliminary results of the clinical trial on children with the Cuban candidate vaccine on children are very promising.

The senior researcher explained to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel that with two doses adolescents between 12 and 18 years of age raise antibodies at the same level of adults who receive three doses.

On June 10, the Cuban Regulatory Agency, approved the trials on children with stages I and II including children between three and 18 years of age, who are sane and are Cuban nationals. The first stage took on 50 volunteers and the second included 300 children who would be administered two doses of Soberana 02 and one dose of Soberana Plus, both locally developed candidate vaccines against COVID-19.

