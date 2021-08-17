Diaz-Canel thanks all those involved in thorough oxygen-making operation





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked on Twitter all those involved in the highly-demanding task of making oxygen and praised people’s feelings of patriotism, especially the health staff and scientists who are working full time in very complex circumstances.



On Sunday morning, Díaz-Canel presided over the meeting of the Government Direction Center, which since this weekend has been following up around the clock the exceptional situation facing Cuba regarding oxygen coverage after a break caused service interruptions in the main production plant as COVID-19 keeps spreading, the Presidency's website reported.



At the meeting, the President of the Republic reiterated to local authorities the need to save as much as possible in terms of resources and make a more efficient use of oxygen in our health centers.