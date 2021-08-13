Cuba Has Administered Over 11 Million Doses against COVID-19





Havana, Aug 12 (ACN) Up to August 10th, Cuba administered 11 million 1 thousand 829 doses of its locally developed Soberana 02, Soberana Plus COVID-19 candidate vaccines and also of its vaccine Abdala.



Over 4 million 714 thousand citizens have thus far received at least one shot of the Cuban biotech products; three million 389 thousand 339 have received a second dose and two million 898 thousand 039 have got a third shot.



Out of the over 11 million doses, more than one million 206 thousand have been administered during the ongoing mass vaccination. Meanwhile, the public health intervention, which opened last May for health and scientific workers, medical students and people in risky areas, used nine million 195 thousand 890 doses.

Finally clinical trials and an intervention study have administered 450 thousand 384 doses of the Cuban vaccines.