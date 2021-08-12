All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
14
August Saturday

Cuba Immunizes Breastfeeding Mothers and Pregnant Women against COVID-19



Cardenas, Matanzas, Aug 11 (ACN) Over 1.3 thousand women including 500 pregnant and some 800 breastfeeding mothers have already received a first dose of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala in this Cuban city, some 140 kilometers from Havana.

Public Health Intervention coordinator in Cardenas Violeta Robles told ACN that a second dose of the vaccine will begin administration to the vulnerable population group on Thursday.

Nurse Robles said that no side effects were reported during the vaccination; they did not include women infected with the SARS-CoV-2 or those suffering from allergic reactions to thimerosal. However, they did include some pregnant women who were receiving attention at a maternity home in the city.

The Nurse said that some 94. 4 thousand people have already been fully immunized in Cardenas city with the Abdala vaccine, including a dozen patients suffering from kidney disease.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News