Cuba Immunizes Breastfeeding Mothers and Pregnant Women against COVID-19





Cardenas, Matanzas, Aug 11 (ACN) Over 1.3 thousand women including 500 pregnant and some 800 breastfeeding mothers have already received a first dose of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala in this Cuban city, some 140 kilometers from Havana.



Public Health Intervention coordinator in Cardenas Violeta Robles told ACN that a second dose of the vaccine will begin administration to the vulnerable population group on Thursday.



Nurse Robles said that no side effects were reported during the vaccination; they did not include women infected with the SARS-CoV-2 or those suffering from allergic reactions to thimerosal. However, they did include some pregnant women who were receiving attention at a maternity home in the city.



The Nurse said that some 94. 4 thousand people have already been fully immunized in Cardenas city with the Abdala vaccine, including a dozen patients suffering from kidney disease.