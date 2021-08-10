Number of active COVID-19 cases in Cuba decreasing, expert states





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) On Sunday, 8,418 patients were discharged from hospital in Cuba, 468 recovered more than the cases reported positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, said Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



Dr. Duran emphasized that with the number of cases reported yesterday (7,950 confirmed), there is evidence of a discreet decrease in the number of cases and a positive balance regarding the number of discharges granted, a factor which allowed for a reduction in the number of active cases (46,746).



He warned about the complex situation in most of the country's provinces, especially Havana, with 1,625 more positive cases, and Cienfuegos, with 1,071.



Concerning the age groups confirmed with COVID-19, the expert warned about the complexity of the youngest ones, reporting 1,644 cases under 20 years of age; 1,558 of them in pediatric ages, which represents 19.6 % of all those diagnosed yesterday.



And what is even more serious, 135 infants were diagnosed yesterday, 66 under six months of age, really alarming figures in this age group, with so many possibilities of control, but which still cannot be reduced, emphasized the head of epidemiology of MINSAP.



He reiterated the alert about the number of persons under 60 years of age who died from the disease, 23 yesterday; he also reported that five of the deceased had no known record of previous disease.



Since the report of the first cases of COVID-19 in Cuba, in March last year, the country has accumulated 6,899,423 samples processed, 466,169 confirmed SARS-CoV-2, 415,852 patients recovered and 3,515 deaths.