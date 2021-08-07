Cuba Keeps Advancing COVID-19 Immunization





Havana, Aug 6 (ACN) The immunization against COVID-19 is well underway in Cuba with the recent administration so far of 10 million 616 thousand 592 doses of locally developed vaccines.



The Public Health Ministry announced that Two Million 777 thousand 719 citizens are already immunized against the coronavirus. Up to August 4, four million 539 thousand 738 persons had received a first dose, while three million 299 thousand 085 had had two shots of the COVID-19 vaccines.