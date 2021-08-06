Cuba Reports Highest Count of ICU Patients





Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuba reported on Thursday some 407 patients in Intensive Care Units, with 150 of them in critical conditions. It’s the highest count of Cuban in ICUs since the pandemic’s onset on the island.



The figure tells about the aggressive nature of the virus which causes fast worsening of patients, said the National Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran in his daily briefing of the country’s COVID-19 situation.



The Cuban Health Ministry’s report on Thursday says that as a result of the analysis of 46 thousand 306 samples in the country, 8 thousand 399 tested positive to SARS-Cov-2.



At present, 45 thousand 632 persons are hospitalized active COVID-19 cases in Cuba.



In the first four days of this month the Cuban health Ministry reported 36 thousand 670 new COVID-19 cases on the island.