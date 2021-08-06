All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
COVID-19 in Cuba: 8,399 new cases, 93 deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) With the report today of 8,399 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Cuba has accumulated 431,013 confirmed cases since March last year, 90.4 percent (%) of them recovered.

Yesterday, 93 people died of the disease in the country, bringing the number of deaths to 3,184 (0.75 % lethality) and 8,787 medical discharges were granted, for a total of 382,141 recovered patients.

A total of 45,632 people diagnosed with the virus remain hospitalized, of whom 45,225 are in stable clinical evolution, 150 are reported to be in critical condition and 257 are in serious condition,

