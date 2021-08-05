Cuba Advances Immunization of its People against COVID-19





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuba administered 10 million 267 thousand 358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to August 2nd, according to the island’s Health Ministry.



Some Two Million 682 thousand 722 citizens have been fully immunized against the coronavirus, and four million 329 thousand 598 have received at least one dose of the Cuban candidate vaccines Soberana 02 or Soberana Plus or of the vaccine Abdala.



Since massive vaccination with the Abdala vaccine started July 29, some 823 thousand 092 doses have been administered to citizens over 19 years of age.



And as part of a public health intervention opened in May another 8 million 845 thousand 767 doses were administered, according to the Health Ministry.



Finally, the clinical trials of the most advanced candidate vaccines applied in the provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo used 149 thousand 364 doses.