Diaz-Canel warns of challenges in COVID control, despite progress in vaccination





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuba surpassed 10 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines applied, but there is still a long way to go to win the battle, warned today on Twitter the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



Diaz-Canel highlighted that according to experts, the Abdala vaccine and the Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccine candidates are effective, but only 14 days after the third dose they offer maximum protection against the disease.



"We have already surpassed 10 million doses of vaccines applied, but there is still a long way to go to win the battle. We analyzed it this Tuesday with experts: #Abdala and #Soberana are effective, but only 14 days after the third dose maximum protection against #COVID19 is achieved," tweeted the head of state.



On Tuesday, during the meeting of the Cuban president with experts working on science and technological innovation activities to face the pandemic, it was reported that the current epidemiological situation is characterized by a sustained increase in the incidence, the high number of severe, critical and dead cases, and a wide circulation of new strains, especially the Delta variant.



Incidentally, the updated protocol was presented, which is more suitable for this variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus, the most transmissible and aggressive.