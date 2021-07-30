Cuba keeps high COVID-19 transmission, expert warns





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuba still registers a very high transmission of COVID-19; with the consequent increase in cases are the deaths and it is really still very tough what we are facing, warned today the national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health, Francisco Duran.



Dr. Duran informed that 8,607 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported, some 716 less than the previous day, but unquestionably an extremely high figure for the country, which shows the high spread in the national territory.



During his daily television presentation, the expert pointed out that of those confirmed yesterday, 8,591 are the result of autochthonous transmission in the territory and 16 are imported cases.



Regarding the spread of the disease in the country, he highlighted the complex situation in the west region, where Havana reported 1,714 positive cases and Matanzas 1,284; in addition, Duran pointed out that the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila and Guantanamo reported more than 600 positive cases.



For the second consecutive day, 68 people have died and the specialist drew attention to the 20 cases under 60 years of age, and emphasized that these are young people who are very infrequent to die in the country.



Among the most frequent comorbidities, he highlighted hypertension, heart disease, diabetes mellitus, obesity and asthma, the latter two being very complex and tending to complications; meanwhile, he reported that two people had no known history of disease.



He highlighted that yesterday 8,73 thousand 73 people were discharged from the hospital, which brings the total number of recovered patients to 320,242.



Since the report of the first cases of COVID-19 in Cuba, in March last year, the country has accumulated 6,414,461 processed samples, 366,985 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 and 2,628 deaths.