Cuba reported 8,607 new cases of COVID 19, 8,073 discharges and 68 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuba studied 53,469 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 8,607 positive ones. The country accumulates 6, 414,461,461 samples taken and 366,985 positive.



At the close of July 28, 85,289 patients were admitted, 37,496 suspected, 3,734 under surveillance and 44,059 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 8,558 were contacts of confirmed cases; 16 with source of infection abroad and 33 with no source of infection determined. There were 8,073 medical discharges, an accumulated 320,242 patients recovered (87.3%) and 68 people died. There are 340 confirmed patients in ICUs, of whom 143 are critical and 197 severe.



Among the 8,607 positive cases, 5.5% (476) were asymptomatic, totaling 105,276, representing 28.7% of those confirmed to date. The 8,607 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age: 1,522; from 20 to 39: 2,562; 40 to 59: 2,952; and over 60: 1,571 cases.