Private drivers to support anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Cuban province heavily affected by the virus





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) The vaccination against COVID-19 to the population over 19 years of age, which will be extended from tomorrow to the seven municipalities of Matanzas(western province) that have not yet started the immunization, will have the support of more than 400 private drivers, said Roberto Bernal Villena, provincial director of the sector.



As it happened in municipalities of that province, such as Cardenas, Colon, Cienaga de Zapata, Los Arabos and Limonar, where the work was extraordinary, private carriers will join the anti-COVID-19 vaccination (with Abdala) in the rest of the province, with about 450 vehicles ready to transport patients, health personnel and medical supplies.



There is a wide support from the private sector in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which shows a high commitment with society; it is expected that during the process the number of people involved will exceed 600 due to the interest shown by many to get involved in such a noble task, he said.



Bernal Villena added that they are also studying the possibility of including cargo vehicles to transport food production to isolation centers, warehouses and other areas of the social sphere in Matanzas.



The behavior of the non-state transportation sector in the province reflects the sense of belonging of these workers who show solidarity among Cubans in times when every contribution saves lives, the official concluded.