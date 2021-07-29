Cuba registers record production of bulbs with doses of Abdala vaccine





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) Cuba registered a new record in the production of 148,347 bulbs of the anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine, reported on Twitter Aica Laboratories Company, one of the companies in charge of this work.



According to what it reported, this is the largest production for the whole country, generating 1,480,000 doses of the Cuban vaccine, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



Aica pointed out that this achievement of Cuban biotechnology is thanks to the enormous effort of a collective that, regardless of the date, day or hour, works tirelessly in the face of the difficult situation of COVID-19 in the country.



Aica Laboratories, located in western Havana, is one of the centers leading the development and production of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and to this end has installed new production lines that expand the manufacturing capacity of Soberana 02 and Abdala.



It is also in charge of producing generic drugs, with a product portfolio that includes more than 180 liquid injectable drugs in ampoules, liquid injectables and lyophilized drugs in vials, carpels and eye drops.