Cuban central province begins immunization with Abdala vaccine





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) The Abdala vaccine, 100 % Cuban against COVID-19, is available today in Cienfuegos province for immunization as of July 29 for people over 19 years of age living in the provincial capital, which has been most affected by the incidence of the pandemic.



According to the website Radio Ciudad del Mar, the batches of Abdala arrived in Cienfuegos on Tuesday night, which caused the joy of the people of the province who were able to watch from buildings and streets the advance of the transport carrying the medicine.



The local radio station indicated that the vaccination will start with 60 years of age and over, which make up a total of 37,585, out of the more than 138,800 people over 19 years of age to be immunized in the 150 vaccination centers set up for this purpose.



Abdala ranks among the best vaccines in the world with a proven efficacy of 92.28 % against symptomatic disease, and recently other clinical trials confirmed that it reached 100 % efficacy in preventing severe systemic disease and death due to Covid-19.