Cuba Administers over Eight Million Doses of Local COVID-19 Vaccines





Havana, July 27 (ACN) The Cuban Health Ministry said that a total of eight million 913 thousand 141 doses of locally developed COVID-19 candidate vaccines were administered up to July 25 on the island.



Up to date, Two million 464 thousand 430 citizens have been fully immunized against the virus, while over 3.4 million have received at least one dose of the vaccines and more than 2.9 million have received two shots.



The report also says that since March clinical trials have been underway on COVID-19 convalescents with the candidate vaccines Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus.



This trial has so far administered nearly 150 thousand doses of the locally developed products.