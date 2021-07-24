Cuba reported 7,784 new cases of COVID 19, 5,932 discharged and 66 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Cuba studied 51,425 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 7,784 positive ones. The country accumulates 6, 099,427 samples taken and 316,383 positive.



At the close of July 22, 60,994 patients were admitted, 20,118 suspected, 3,441 under surveillance and 37,435 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 7,690 were contacts of confirmed cases; 46 with source of infection abroad and 48 without source of infection determined. There were 5,932 medical discharges, accumulating 276,689 recovered patients (87.4%), and 66 people died. A total of 328 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 129 in critical and 199 in serious condition.



Among the 7,784 positive cases, 6.5% (507) were asymptomatic, totaling 102,497, which represents 32.4% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age: 1,394; 20 to 39: 2,209; 40 to 59: 2,584; and over 60: 597 cases.