Cubans and WHO/PAHO Consider Efficacy of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine





Havana, July 21 (ACN) Experts with the Pan-Am Health Organization—PAHO, and the World Health Organization –WHO, along with Cuban scientists considered the efficacy results of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala and candidate vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.



Doctor Midalys Limonta who heads clinical trials for Abdala said that efficacy studies proved the high quality of the antibodies that vaccinated people can achieve. The emergency use of the vaccine was authorized on July 9, while clinical trials with the vaccine have started with children between 12 and 18 years of age.



Cuba, WHO and PAHO have already held a first exchange on the pre-qualification of the vaccine, while a follow up virtual meeting will take place soon.

