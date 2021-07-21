Isle of Youth Eases COVID-19 Restrictions







Nueva Gerona, July 20 (ACN) Authorities in the special municipality of the Isle of Youth, to the southwest of Cuba’s mainland, will ease COVID-19 restrictions as of July 21 given the low prevalence of the virus in the territory, but not disregarding epidemiological surveillance and safety protocols.



The municipal working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus announced the reopening of swimming pools, cafeterias and restaurants at 50 percent capacity, while public transportation will operate hundred percent capacity of seats both in state and private vehicles.



Meanwhile, restrictions will still be in force public events, celebrations, discos and shows, cultural activities and worships. This is to avoid large concentrations of people. Also authorized are physical exercises in sports areas, the opening of religious centers and gyms at 50 percent capacity as well.

The special municipality is currently in local and limited COVID-19 transmission stage so all maritime and air borders will remain close and all activities will close at midnight.