Cuba to create joint laboratory of Nanobiomedicine for design and production of medicines





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) An agreement between the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym) and the University of Havana (UH) will allow the creation of a joint laboratory in Nanobiomedicine, for the execution of innovative projects linked to the design and production of drugs.



According to a report in the Granma newspaper, Dr. Marta Ayala Avila, director of the CIGB, and Miriam Nicado Garcia, rector of the UH, after signing the agreement, emphasized that the creation of the laboratory is the result of the consolidation of research undertaken by both institutions and a reflection of the necessary integration between the University and the companies.



This union, they pointed out, is in line with the economic and social policy guidelines of the Party and the Revolution, and with the call of the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, to strengthen these alliances.





The information provided to the press indicates that the facility will work with innovative drugs from the CIGB and others conceived in different scientific entities of the country, such as the Center for Research and Development of Medicines ( CIDEM), and the Center for Bioactive Chemicals (CBQ), of the Marta Abreu Central University in Villa Clara(central region) .



For its part, the Faculty of Chemistry of the UH will provide its experience in the development of nanoparticles, which will improve the biodistribution of drugs in the organism, their stability and controlled release, having a favorable impact on the reduction of adverse effects and the number and frequency of doses to be taken.



The molecules already being worked with include drugs for cancer and cardiovascular diseases, as well as antiviral compounds against dengue and zika viruses, antibiotics and antifungals.