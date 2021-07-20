Over Two Million Cubans already Immunized against COVID-19





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Two million 108 thousand 739 citizens in Cuba have already received all three doses of the locally developed COVID-19 vaccines which have immunized them against the virus.



According to the Health Ministry (MINSAP) over 8.2 million doses were administered on the island up to July 17; three million 358 thousand 752 persons have received at least one dose, two million 757 thousand 714 have got two shots of the vaccines.



A health intervention aimed at risky population groups and territories underway here since May 2021 has included health workers, scientists, medical students and other population groups. The action has administered over 7.6 million doses.



Since March, clinical trials with the vaccines Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberna Plus have been underway on volunteers who have already received over 149 thousand doses of the locally developed products.