Vaccination with Soberana Plus advances for health workers in central Cuban province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The application of the vaccine candidate Soberana Plus to 253 health workers who suffered from COVID-19, shows the progress of this intervention that covers 308 of those people in Villa Clara, as a guarantee for the protection of health workers in Cuba.



On this occasion, the immunogen is administered to those who suffered from the disease with mild or moderate symptoms, according to Rokselys Vigo Rodriguez, vice rector general of the University of Medical Sciences of the province, who told CMHW radio station.



Inoculation of the Abdala vaccine is also being developed for health personnel who could not receive the immunogen because they had some disease or exclusion criteria when it was due, she explained.



In Villa Clara, sites are ready for future immunization of the population against COVID-19, supported by community participation in the midst of a strong outbreak of the pandemic.