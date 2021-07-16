Cuba reported 6,460 new cases of COVID 19, 4,520 discharges and 65 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuba studied 47,356 samples for COVID 19 during the day, resulting in 6,460 positive ones. A total of 19,198 samples were studied with PCR and 27,994 with antigen. The country accumulated 5,765,259 samples taken and 269,546 positive.

At the close of July 15, a total of 67,993 patients had been admitted, 18,236 suspected, 6,323 under surveillance and 43,434 were confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 6,370 were contacts of confirmed cases; 40 with source of infection abroad and 50 with no source of infection determined. There were 4, 520 discharges, accumulating 224,265 recovered patients (83.2%) and 65 people died. There are 305 patients in ICUs, including 134 in critical and 171 in serious condition.



Among the 6,460 positive cases, 9.7% (626) were asymptomatic, totaling 97,707, which represent 36.2% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (1,178), 20 to 39 (1,850), 40 to 59 (2,177) and over 60 (1,255).