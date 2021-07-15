Facing COVID-19: More and more responsible by the minute





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) Faced with the persistently complex situation caused by COVID-19 in the country, we need to keep taking extreme hygienic-sanitary measures, increasing social and individual discipline, and reinforcing the health protocols, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz insisted Wednesday at the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the pandemic.



In a videoconference also headed by Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, authorities of the 15 provinces and the special municipality Isla de la Juventud reported on the evolution of the disease in their respective regions.



In the province of Matanzas, currently the hardest hit, Governor, Mario Sabines Lorenzo pointed out that the number of cases has reached and remains at a high plateau, while medical care has been strengthened with additional beds and staff and will be complemented by one hundred nurses expected to arrive Thursday.



Other governors detailed the context in their respective jurisdictions and the measures and strategies implemented according to the behavior of the virus, and also reported on the progress of the current health intervention with the vaccine Abdala.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Alejandro Gil Fernández and Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Tella, as well as by Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women, and several ministers.